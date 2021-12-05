YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy popped into a local garden centre to support local businesses.
The Conservative MP visited Skelton Garden Centre as part of the ‘Small Business Saturday’ campaign.
Badly hit by Covid last year, the annual event highlights the vital economic and social contribution of small businesses to their communities - and encourages people to buy and shop local.
Skelton Garden Centre stocks a huge range of plants and outdoor supplies, and also has a thriving café.
Speaking after his visit, Mr Sturdy said: “It was wonderful to see this established York small business bouncing back from the months of uncertainty and lockdown, securing jobs and prosperity locally.
“Having established a reputation for quality, it was reassuring to hear how this family business has navigated the difficulties of the pandemic and even managed to attract new regular customers as many people invested in their gardens following extended lockdowns.
“Supporting small independent businesses is crucial to ensure we can continue to enjoy a vibrant local economy (and is) especially important for the variety and character of the suburbs and villages around York.”
