COUNCIL traffic managers have issued a list of the latest temporary traffic restrictions that will be coming into force in York over the next couple of weeks.
They include:
- Horseman Drive, Copmanthorpe from 11.30am-5.30pm on December 6 for sewer maintenance work
- Water Lane, Dunnington, from 1am on December 6 until just before midnight on December 17, for gas mains work
- The riverside footpath at Almery Terrace near the Marygate car park from 12.01am on December 6 until just before midnight on Christmas Eve, for flood defence work
- Granville Terrace, Layerthorpe, from 5pm on December 7 until just before midnight on December 8, for telecoms work
- Micklegate, York from 11am until just before midnight on December 16 for the ‘Micklegate Mingle’.
In addition to these temporary restrictions, longer restrictions running until the end of September next year will come into force in Castlegate, Fossgate and Walmgate from 12.01am on December 15 to allow businesses to operate ‘business promotion measures’.
