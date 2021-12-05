These are the cut-off dates for Christmas turkey orders from major supermarkets this December.

It wouldn't be Christmas without tucking into a traditional festive dinner with all the trimmings.

For 2021, supermarkets have gone all out with shelves stocking anything from a Turkey Parcel with Truffle Flavoured Pork Stuffing to a chicken crown with pork, leek, pancetta and thyme stuffing.​

Supermarkets have different turkey order dates for click and collect, online deliveries and in-store collections - here's a handy guide to help.

Sainsbury's

Fresh turkeys will be available for deliveries from December 20 onwards.

To pre-order your fresh turkey, you can book online for Christmas delivery slot or book to collect in-store.

All Christmas orders from Sainsbury's need to be booked by midnight on December 16, 2021.

People who wish to collect their fresh turkey from Sainsbury's in-store can do so on December 22, 23, 24.

Morrisons

Morrisons has fresh turkeys available for delivery from mid December - including this 5-6.5 Kg extra large whole turkey from The Best range.

For online turkey orders, customers can book standard delivery slots for arrival on or before December 19 (subject to availability).

Delivery pass holders will get priority for Morrisons' Christmas deliveries between December 20 and 24.

The earliest in-store collection date for turkey orders - such as Morrisons' large whole British turkey - is Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Customers will have three days to collect their turkey order.

Asda

Asda's Food to Order turkeys must be in a customers’ online basket by 10pm on December 15 for deliveries and, for Click and Collect orders, between December 21 and 23.

Christmas slots are currently open for deliveries from December 19 to December 23.

Certain days and times will be limited due to high demand.

Asda has a range of standard frozen and fresh turkey joints as well as treats like the Extra Special Roast in the Bag Norfolk Bronze Large Turkey Crown.

Other Asda options include the Extra Special Turkey Parcel with Truffle Flavoured Pork Stuffing​, Extra Special Turkey Wellington, Extra Special Roast in the Bag Turkey Crown with Pork, Honey & Stuffing and Extra Special Vegan Turkey Style Joint (fresh).

Tesco

Turkey orders from Tesco are available for collection or delivery between December 20 and December 23.

If you are ordering your turkey online, your Tesco order needs to be checked out by December 14 at 23.45.

Tesco has a range of other Christmas meat options - from duck to a chicken crown with pork, leek, pancetta and thyme stuffing.

Any product from Tesco's Festive Food To Order range needs to be checked out by December 14.

Aldi

Aldi has a range of Christmas turkeys available to order via click and collect online.

Some turkeys like Aldi's British stuffed turkey crown are already on sale online and in-store.

But other options - including a fresh British turkey crown and Aldi's whole organic capestone bronze turkey - will go on sale from December 19.

Some turkeys will be available in-store only.

All turkeys bought online need to be ordered by December 15.

Delivery slots for some turkey options will extend as far as December 23.

Waitrose

For Christmas 2021, Waitrose's cut-off date for turkey orders is Wednesday, December 15 - for collection in-store only.

You can place your turkey orders online via waitrose.com and over the phone.

Waitrose has a wide range of turkeys, including whole turkeys, crowns and turkey breast.

M&S

Marks & Spencer has been so popular with Christmas shoppers that the supermarket's Christmas Food to Order online service has closed.

Marks & Spencer has a range of festive food available in-store, including turkeys and Christmas desserts.

Lidl

Lidl does not offer online ordering or pre-ordering in-store for Christmas turkeys.