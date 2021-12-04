A teenager was killed when the car in which he was a front seat passenger collided with a wall.
The car's 20-year-old driver is now in hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in which a green Ford Fiesta collided with a wall near Settle Golf Club in Settle at about 9.15pm last night.
The car's 18-year-old front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers need to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone who was in the area - particularly those with dashcam footage travelling around the B6480 towards Settle around 9pm - to contact them with information."
Anyone with information should call 101 or email ed.drake@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote reference NYP-03122021-0469 when providing information.
