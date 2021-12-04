ABOUT 60 homes in the Beckfield Lane area of York were without power this evening, following an 'unexpected problem with cables'.
The problem was reported at just before 7pm. Northern Powergrid said it hopes to have the electricity back on by 10pm.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
ABOUT 60 homes in the Beckfield Lane area of York were without power this evening, following an 'unexpected problem with cables'.
The problem was reported at just before 7pm. Northern Powergrid said it hopes to have the electricity back on by 10pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.