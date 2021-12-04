FIREFIGHTERS had to use saws to free a man trapped in his bedroom.
They were called to Roman Avenue North in Stamford Bridge just after 2pm today after the ambulance service asked for help getting into the property.
They then had to saw through an internal bedroom door to free the man.
He was put in a scoop stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance.
