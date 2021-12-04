POLICE say today's vaccine protest in York went ahead 'without any incident' - and that officers were able to 'minimise disruption'.
There was a big police presence on the streets of York as hundreds of demonstrators marched through the city centre to protest at the Covid vaccine being made compulsory for travel - or for health and care workers.
Police cordons - including vans and mounted police - blocked off Micklegate Bar, Peasholme Green and St Helens Square as officers shepherded the protesters around the city on what was one of the businest days in the run-up to Christmass.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Pannone said: “I’m pleased to say that the protest today went ahead without any incident.
"Officers were patrolling and engaging with protestors to ensure a peaceful event took place. We have well-rehearsed plans in place for dealing with these kind of large-scale events. The detailed planning that has gone into managing today’s demonstration has meant that it has passed off without issue.
“I’m particularly pleased that we were able to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and people shopping in the city centre on one of the busiest shopping days in the run-up to Christmas. I’d like to thank all residents, business owners and visitors for their patience and understanding while the march passed through the city centre.”
A police cordon on Peasholme Green
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment