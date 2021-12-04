COVID vaccines save lives – and anyone concerned about their health should get the jab, a leading York GP has said.

Speaking ahead of today’s vaccine protest in York, Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Medical Group said there was strong evidence that the vaccines protected people against contracting the live Covid virus.

Some people opposed to the vaccines argued that they had not been tested – and that they could have adverse effects, he said.

“And yes, it is true that there can be side effect. But they have been tested in service (ie in use) 100 million times and the evidence is that they strongly protect against contracting the live virus and they have saved many lives.

“I recommend the vaccines to anyone who is concerned about their health or about the health of a loved one.”

Dr Fair conceded that there was a debate to be had about whether the vaccines should be compulsory.

But compulsory vaccination for key health staff was nothing new, he pointed out. Surgeons, for example, have had to be vaccinated against Hepatitis B for 20 years or so.

On the issue of whether masks are effective – another point questioned by today’s Covid protesters – Dr Fair said: “I wonder how many people who don’t want to wear a mask would want to have an operation in a hospital carried out by a surgeon who was not wearing a mask?”