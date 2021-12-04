Hundreds of demonstrators marched through York this afternoon to protest at compulsory Covid vaccines for NHS staff.
Horns blaring, and to chants of 'We're not going to take it! We're not going to take it! We're not going to take it any more!" they poured trough the city centre in a long, snaking column - past the Minster, down Deangate and Goodramgate, along Aldwark and Stonebow, and then on a loop that carried them twice along Parliament Street beside the St Nicholas Fair on one of the busiest days before Christmas.
They then headed up Blake Street before returning to Duncombe Place.
Along the route, police used vans and horses to block off Micklegate Bar, Peaseholme Green and the entrance to St Helen's Square to make sure the protesters stuck to a pre-agreed route.
Many of the protesters insisted they were not anti-vaxxers, but just believed that NHS and other key workers should have the choice about whether to be vaccinated or not.
