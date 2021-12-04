All lanes of the A1(M) southbound between Junction 52 (Catterick) and Junction 51 (Leeming Bar), which had been closed due to a medical emergency, have now been reopened, National Highways Yorkshire says.
Police attended the incident, and diversions were in place as traffic queues built up. But all lanes are now said to be running normally.
