A van was stolen from a car wash late on Thursday night.
The Mercedes Sprinter van, registration WP16CGO, was taken from the Mustang Car Wash, in Dunslow Road, Eastfield, near Scarborough, at 11.30pm.
Police say it has a large chevron pattern on the back. They are appealing for anyone who spots it to contact them.
They'd also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time it was taken and who might have seen something, or have dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Gallagher or PC Rushworth
You can also email jacob.rushworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or joe.gallagher@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210253707.
