POLICE have tonight launched an urgent search for a missing York woman.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that Michelle Denise Warwick,44, had gone missing.
She is 5ft,3ins and slim,and has green eyes and blonde hair tied up.
If anyone knows where she is, they should phone 101 using the reference number 441 of today’s date.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.