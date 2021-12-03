TENS of thousands of people are set to go to York Theatre Royal’s panto Cinderella this Christmas - and as the show opens tonight (Friday), theatre chiefs have revealed there will be another pantomime next year.

Peter Pan will be flying in for Christmas 2022, with theatre-goers told to expect ‘swashbuckling family adventures and a sprinkling of fairy dust.’

Theatre chief executive Tom Bird said today he was ‘overjoyed’ by the public’s response.to this year’s show, after the theatre had overcome the huge challenges posed by the pandemic.

He said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming tens of thousands of audience members back to York Theatre Royal this Christmas, and are overjoyed with the response to Cinderella.

“After an horrendously difficult two years for theatres, the whole landscape of our industry has changed.

“But against the odds, we have managed to create a huge, spectacular, glitter-tastic pantomime full of music, enthusiasm, freshness and joy for all the family.”

He also he wished the ‘very best of luck to all the other Christmas shows happening in our city and region this winter.’

He announced that the 2022 Christmas pantomime would be The All New Adventures of Peter Pan.

“We’re overjoyed to be continuing our pantomime adventure with Peter Pan in 2022,” he said.

“The people of York love their pantomime - and we know that this fabulous production will thrill young audiences (and older ones who refuse to grow up.)

“It’s the perfect festive treat, and if you book during this year’s Cinderella you get the best seats at a special price.”

He said tickets for The All New Adventures of Peter Pan would go on general sale on December 9 with prices ranging from £15 to £43, with discounts for family tickets and Early Bird bookings, by calling the box office on 01904 623568 or going to yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Theatre Members would receive an extra 10per cent off during the current 10-day priority booking period. “For details of how to join the Membership scheme visit yorktheatreroyal.co.uk or contact the box office.”

*Cinderella, the Theatre Royal’s first co-production with leading pantomime producers Evolution, continues until January 2, with CBeebies star Andy Day heading the cast.