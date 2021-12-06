A MUSIC teacher from York who had a sexual relationship with two young girls, kissed another girl and took indecent pictures of a fourth has been jailed for 17 years.

Ben Breakwell, from Monkgate, York, who worked at a school in London, was also put on the sex offenders' register for life after being convicted of 32 counts against the four girls.

He committed sexual activity with three girls and took indecent pictures of a fourth.

The 40-year-old began a full sexual relationship with two of his victims.

A third victim, who was also the object of Breakwell’s attention, was sent flattering and supportive messages from him.

Breakwell kissed the girl, leaving her upset. She later told friends and then her mother who confronted Breakwell, but Breakwell denied he deliberately kissed her.

The victim later told police she was worried there was nothing to support her account of what happened, so no formal complaint was made.

But friends of one of the victims reported their suspicion about Breakwell’s inappropriate relationship, the court heard.

As Breakwell’s offences came to light, a pattern emerged showing how he carefully groomed the girls in order to take advantage of them, police said.

His school immediately suspended him, police were called and an investigation began.

Breakwell was arrested and a search of his computer uncovered indecent images of another victim who did not live in Britain.

This girl was tracked down by investigators and she and her family have been spoken to by detectives.

Breakwell was interviewed by police, but denied any sexual relationship took place between him and the girls.

Detective Sergeant Ben Lawrence-Smith, who worked on the investigation, said: “Breakwell is a sexual predator, who targeted vulnerable children. I am very pleased that he has been removed to a place where he can’t cause further harm to children.

“The girls who were betrayed by Breakwell were incredibly brave in coming forward. Without their courage he could not have been brought to justice.

“It is clear that Breakwell was a sexual predator who carefully manipulated these young girls in order to exploit them.

“His victims were very young and he led them to believe they were in love with him, knowing that if they cared for him they were less likely to alert anyone to his crimes."

He added: “I understand that it can be difficult for victims of sexual offences to speak out, but keeping abuse secret only protects the abuser. Due to the predatory nature of Breakwell’s crimes, it is possible there are further victims who have yet to come forward.

"I urge anyone who believes they are at risk from, or have been a victim of abuse, to tell someone - a parent, a carer or ideally someone in authority, but please do speak to someone."

Breakwell was convicted of his offences by a jury at Isleworth Crown Court earlier this year and was sentenced last week.