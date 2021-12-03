The weekend is here again and many of us are searching for the best places to grab a meal in York.

From Chinese and Indian to Italian delights and Thai, the city's restaurants offer something for everyone.

We looked at TripAdvisor to see which establishments were the best according to you.

These are the top five restaurants in and around York, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Buongiorno

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: Acomb Wood Drive, York, YO24 3XN

Buongiorno is the top restaurant in York - beating over 600 restaurants with high quality Italian dishes and Mediterranean seafood.

Any customer walking into this Sardinian restaurant can expect a "Soulful Italian Experience", according to the Tripadvisor review section.

One reviewer from Skipton recently told Tripadvisor: "Even though it’s just out of the city centre, I chose this restaurant based on their reviews. To say we were delighted with our experience is an understatement.

"It is worth a little drive or taxi ride. The food, wine, service and ambience of this wonderful place are truly memorable.

"I can’t recommend it highly enough."

Phill Ya Boots Cafe

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 55 Moorcroft Road Woodthorpe, York YO24 2RQ

From croque monsieurs and eggs royale to orange cake and Brie and cranberry quiche, there's plenty of flavours to enjoy at Phill Ya Boots Cafe.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "Hidden little gem on woodthorpe estate in York. Lovely family run business. The chef makes high quality food delight's with only the best ingredients fresh to order. Friendly atmosphere for family's, couples or friends to meet up , also do takeaways if u fancy a coffee and homemade treat on the go."

Another York local said: "A regular visitor to this fantastic, family run cafe. Whether you’re after a good breakfast, a lovely lunch, a delicious sweet treat, or just a coffee you’re unlikely to be disappointed by what they have to offer.

"Phill Your Boots is family friendly, & the service is great, you always receive a warm welcome. Inside is cosy, whilst there is plenty of outside seating available too."

Pairings Wine Bar

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 28 Castlegate, York YO1 9RP

Coming in third place, Tripadvisor reviewers absolutely love this haven of European wines, cheese and meat platters and conversation.

Deli platter at Pairings Wine Bar. Photo: Tripadvisor/management.

There's endless five star reviews for Pairings Wine Bar on Tripadvisor.

One customer told Tripadvisor: "This was an experience as much as a meal. We were lucky to get a table at short notice. We shared a meat and cheese board and had a flight of wine each.

"The food was served with style, there was plenty of it, and we liked the cheeses so much we bought some at a cheese shop to take home. We were still raving about it the next day."

Dough Eyed Pizza

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 7 Jubbergate, York YO1 8RT

Dough Eyed Pizza serves up an array of Italian pizzas which several Tripadvisor reviewers describe as "exceptional".

It even won one of Tripadvisor's Travellers Choice titles for 2021.

One reviewer said: "No need to mess about this is quite simply the best example of Neopolitan Pizza in the North of England. Excellent experience in every way."

Another told Tripadvisor: "Based on previous reviews we tried Dough Eyed Pizza and we were not disappointed. Really great pizza, excellent value and friendly staff with a warm welcome on a cold night - what’s not to like?"

Melton's

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 7 Scarcroft Road, York YO23 1ND England

This Michelin restaurant serves up beautiful dishes cooked to perfection.

From varied tasting menus to scallops or gazpacho, expect "simply delightful" food and service from chefs at Melton's.

One customer recently told Tripadvisor: "Amazing! We had the 6 course tasting menu with wine flight. Food stunning. Wine amazing.

"Service and explanation on all food and wine simply brilliant. One of the best tapas meals we have been for and on par if not better than many Michelin star restaurants we have visited, will highly recommend."