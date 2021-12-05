A TALENTED Gospel choir is set to stage a special candlelit concert this December.

The Eclectic Harmony Gospel Choir will be performing Gospel Carols by Candlelight on Wednesday, December 15, starting at 6.30pm.

The event is being held is to be held at the restored Thirsk Lodge Barns in aid of Herriot Hospice Homecare.

The concert, which will also include Christmas readings, has been organised by Letty Hunter Bell, owner of Thirsk Lodge Barns, whose late stepmother Mandy Metcalfe was lovingly cared for in a Thirsk hospice at the end of her life.

Letty explained: “This is a very positive way of highlighting the need for hospice care in the Thirsk community. The home where my stepmother was looked after has now closed, so there is an urgent need for a new hospice in the town.

“The proceeds from this concert will be going to the hospice’s homecare service but we will also be supporting the charity’s campaign to create a brand-new hospice in Thirsk at the old Lambert Memorial Hospital in Chapel Row.

“We hope our concert will not just raise money, but will also raise awareness, of the work that this incredible charity is doing and its exciting plans for the future.”

Tony Collins, the chief executive of Herriot Hospice Homecare, explained: “We know that for many people affected by terminal illness, remaining in the comfort and safety of their own home is so important.

“Herriot’s hospice care for local families makes this possible, helping them to spend their final weeks and days surrounded by the people and things they love; to sleep in their own bed; and to know practical, physical and emotional support is on hand for them, as well as their loved ones, friends and carers.

“It is no exaggeration to say that we simply could not continue to reach out and provide this care without the ongoing generosity of those who support us.

“We are grateful to have been chosen as a beneficiary of Gospel Carols by Candlelight and we would like to extend our thanks to Thirsk Lodge Barns for choosing to support us.

“On the night, we will also be very proud to showcase our lovingly refurbished Thirsk Lodge Barns. It is already a successful wedding venue, but we also hope the Barns will become a useful and popular events space for the Thirsk community.”

The campaign to transform the Lambert Hospital into Thirsk’s very own hospice is now gathering pace. The proposed hospice will include a four-bed inpatient unit, bereavement support rooms, an education centre, a café and a community hub.

Tickets cost £30 and include a drink and festive mince pies and are available on-line at or email thirsklodgebarns.com/product/gospel-carols-by-candlelight/ enquiries@thirsklodgebarns.com Booking is essential.