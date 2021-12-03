YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased slightly - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by six to 333.9 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 89 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 29,277.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by one, taking it to 441.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 292 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 88,034.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by three, taking it to 440.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 189 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 50,783.
Across the UK, a further 50,584 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 10,379,647.
