POLICE have relaunched an Anti-Theft Group in North Yorkshire to coincide with the Christmas Retail Crime Campaign.
Following on from previous years before the disruption caused by the pandemic, North Yorkshire Police's Scarborough Anti-Theft Group will be working alongside the group to support businesses to achieve the following objectives: prevent and deter crime and/or anti-social behaviour in and around business premises, assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders and create a safe and secure environment for customers, staff and visitors.
Sergeant Heather Standing, from the multi-agency Community Impact Team based at Scarborough Town Hall, said: “Our Christmas Retail Crime Campaign began in the town centre on Wednesday, and it will continue to provide a highly-visible and reassuring policing presence throughout the festive period.
“Not only are the Community Impact Team and local officers there to support retailers covered by the Scarborough Anti-Theft Group, but they are also out-and-about to help people enjoy the festivities in a safe, secure and family-friendly environment.”
With the number of shoppers in the town centre beginning to reach more normal levels, retailers have unfortunately been impacted by shop theft incidents.
During the first three quarters of 2021, there have been more than 270 reports of retail shop thefts in the town. This mirrors the figures reported in 2020.
Police have also found that when suspected offenders are caught in the act by the shop staff, they often pose a threat of violence.
This police operation is designed to put a stop to such incidents and to greatly reduce the risks to staff members when a suspect is being apprehended following a reported theft.
