A ROMANIAN man who harassed a French woman who was living and working in York has been sent to prison for four months and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

Alexandru Bogdan Rotaru appeared at York Magistrates Court on Monday (November 29) and pleaded guilty to the charges.

His reign of intimidation began in 2017 when he started contacting his victim online via social media. Despite banning Rotaru from her accounts, he continued to attempt to make contact with her, going as far as travelling from his home in Romania to Paris to attempt to meet her and give her flowers, as she attended a work event. He was asked to leave and not to attempt to contact his victim again, advice which he ignored when he contacted her by phone and was again given a clear instruction to stop, the court heard.

By this time, the victim said she was "incredibly intimidated" by his behaviour and the lengths he would go to to make contact with her.

In February 2020 Rotaru flew to the UK and attended the victim’s offices in York. Fortunately, she was not at work that day, but colleagues alerted her to his presence and it was at this stage she reported his concerning behaviour to North Yorkshire Police.

Despite police involvement and contact, Rotaru continued to attempt to trace his victim by making enquiries with her employer as to her whereabouts.

Throughout this period, senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Adam Saggers gathered evidence of Rotaru’s behaviour and supported by North Yorkshire Police’s Stalking Support Unit, worked closely with overseas agencies to build the case.

On November 19, DS Saggers became aware that Rotaru had left Romania and had boarded a plane bound for the UK. Thanks to the early notification, DS Saggers was able to alert local officers, who arrested and detained Rotaru as he disembarked the plane at Stanstead airport. When searched, he was found to be carrying an engagement ring and admitted that he was intending to locate and propose to his victim.

Rotaru was transported to York, where he was charged and remanded in custody until his appearance in court earlier this week.

Speaking about the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Saggers said: “With the fact that Rotaru and his victim are both European citizens, but the offence had taken place while the victim was located in York, it’s been a complex investigation which has required a number of overseas agencies working closely together.

“I’m pleased that we have achieved a conviction and I hope the victim can find some peace in the fact that he has been sent to prison and will be prevented from contacting her ever again. I also hope that this case gives some indication of the lengths North Yorkshire Police will go to, to protect victims and prevent harm.”

For more information about how to report stalking or harassment and how to access support visit the North Yorkshire Police website.