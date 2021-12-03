December 1 might have come and gone but you haven't missed out on the festive fun of Advent calendars.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that the treats are only behind the doors but the countdown to Christmas has just begun.
By picking up your Advent calendar a little late, you can make the most of your money with savings from all your favourite brands from Selfridges, Aldi, Harrods and more.
Here are our top picks so that you don't miss out on one more merry moment.
The best discounted advent calendars
Aldi
Disney Characters Advent Book
There are 24 books behind each door that features a Disney storybook waiting to be read.
It was originally £6.99 but you now get it for 30% off at £4.99 instead.
Santa Wooden Advent Calendar
This wooden advent calendar is now available with 40% off its original price.
Countdown to Christmas with a handcrafted calendar that you can bring out year on year.
Pick it up for £5.99 now.
Selfridges
12 Days of Coffee Advent calendar
Do you need a coffee to perk you up in the morning?
Why not get this 12 Days of coffee calendar to keep you buzzed during December?
This calendar has 12 doors of delicious Arabica coffee to enjoy.
It could be yours for £25.99.
LEGO Harry Potter™ Advent Calendar
Calling all Harry Potter fans, if you can't wait until the reunion special then don't fret.
We can tie you over with this LEGO Harry Potter calendar which will guarantee you have a magical Christmas countdown.
Reduced from £25, you can take it home for £12.
Mindful CBD Christmas Calendar
Treat yourself to a bit of self-care this December with this Mindful CBD Christmas calendar from Selfridges.
With a wide range of beauty products, see that you're pampered in the run up to Christmas and ready to take on 2022.
It is now available for £299.
Jo Jo Mama Bébé
Toy Workshop Advent calendar
As Santa's elves are working away in the workshop this Christmas, your little ones can mark the Christmas countdown too.
This toy workshop advent calendar includes miniature toys that are sure to delight your kids and kidults in the run-up to the big day.
Get yours now for £35.
Nutcracker Advent calendar
Christmas is the most magical time of the year and Jo Jo Maman Bébé has just taken it to the next level.
This advent calendar promises hours of festive fun playing sugar plum fairies and nutcrackers alike.
Take one home for only £35.
Harrods
Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar
You can't beat a chocolate advent calendar, except with an even better chocolate advent calendar.
Chocolate lovers will adore the range of flavours from hazelnut praline and salted caramel to Marc de Champagne and Christmas pudding.
It is available now for £20.
Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar
Acqua di Parma and Emilio Pucci have joined up to create this perfect pamper advent calendar.
Treat yourself to perfumes, colognes, shower gels and hand creams behind every door.
Plus, your purchase will go towards the Rewrite the Future Save the Children campaign too.
Reduced from £450, you can pick it up for £301.50.
