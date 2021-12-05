ABOUT 400 children from seven schools across York and the surrounding area got an entertaining look at how young minds work at the first “Professor Lightbulb” theatrical production in the city.
The event, for Years 5 and 6, was organised exclusively for the York based Ebor Academy Trust by Chimp Management, a wellbeing programme behind the UK’s best-selling self-help book, the Chimp Paradox. Performances were held over two days at Hob Moor Primary Academy.
Ebor Academy Trust, which runs 24 schools across York, North Yorkshire, the East Riding and Hull and on the Yorkshire Coast, and Chimp Management have a longstanding partnership which helps teachers get the best out of children by helping them understand how their minds work.
Professor Steve Peters, the consultant psychiatrist and best-selling author, played the title role in the Professor Lightbulb theatre-style production. In the one-hour play he and his team dressed as chimps to show the young audience how to manage their emotions and behaviours by working out with them how their mind works.
A separate evening event for parents and educational professionals, attended by 110 people, expanded on the theme.
In a long career, Professor Peters has worked with over 20 Olympic and elite sporting teams and personalities to help them understand their minds to achieve maximum success.
Tim Moat, director of communications and development for Ebor, said: “The parents’ and educational professionals’ evening event went very well and many favourable comments were received. We pleased to work with innovative people and organisations to open up new opportunities which will ultimately enrich children’s education.”
Vital York Limited, Ebor’s IT provider, sponsored the cost of the coaches transporting the children from school to see the play and back again.
