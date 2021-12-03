A DAD-OF-TWO has converted a mobility scooter into a Christmas land train to help bring festive cheer and collect vital funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Martin Kidd has spent almost a year converting the electrically powered vehicle into a festive spectacle which he has called Edward - complete with flashing lights, music and sound effects.

He will take the train out onto the streets of Pocklington this December, to bring joy to residents after a difficult year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin, 42, said: “I got the idea online after seeing other people buy a mobility scooter and transform it into a vehicle. With recent events, I thought it would be great to create a Christmas land train that I could drive around the streets of Pocklington.

“After purchasing the scooter for £140 from Gumtree, I stripped any excess weight, built a metal frame around the base and began building from the bottom up.

“It’s taken me 11 months, but now Edward is complete. I’ve got a wooden cab, 300 LED lights and have even managed to get the BHF logo on the back of the train, which pulsates and flashes red.

“I’m eagerly anticipating getting out there, and just hope it puts a smile on people’s faces.”

The festive train will run on dates throughout December and will also include visits to a local carol service and nursery in the run up to Christmas.

Martin also aims to raise as much money as possible for the BHF. He will carry a collection bucket in his makeshift train and will welcome donations, which will go towards the charity’s life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The factory worker was inspired to support the charity after his dad, David, was diagnosed with heart failure following a life-threatening heart attack last year aged 77.

“I had a surprising call one day saying Dad had been taken to hospital,” added Martin, who is dad to sons Ryan,15, and Rhys,11.

“The doctor asked how long he had been living with heart failure, but we didn’t know he had been. Dad had been complaining of tiredness and his legs had also swollen up, but after numerous trips to the GP, it hadn’t been suspected. He will now have to take medication for the rest of his life.

“To get that news was shocking. Dad had to make changes to his lifestyle and diet, which made him quite anxious at first, and he uses a mobility scooter to get around now. However, the last six months we’ve seen him really turn a corner, and he’s now learning to live with his diagnosis.

“It’s fantastic knowing that the money I raise will help fund the BHF’s life saving research. I know how much difference research can make to people living with heart conditions, like my dad.”

There are around 670,000 people living with heart and circulatory conditions in Yorkshire and the Humber, with around 60,000 people diagnosed with heart failure by their GP.

Tragically, every 40 minutes, someone in the region sadly dies from a heart or circulatory disease.

The BHF funds vital research into conditions like heart failure, stroke, vascular dementia, and their risk factors like diabetes and high blood pressure, to improve the lives of people living with them.

Leya Baksh, BHF’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We can’t wait to see Martin’s Christmas land train spread festive joy on the streets of Pocklington this December, and we are so grateful that he has chosen to support the BHF with this unique idea to raise much-needed funds.

“Despite decades of progress, heart and circulatory diseases still sadly kill more than one in four people in Yorkshire and the Humber, so we desperately need to fund more pioneering research to find cures, preventions and improved treatments. We can only do this thanks to the generous support of people like Martin.”

Martin has also launched a JustGiving page to encourage more donations. To donate, visit justgiving.com/martin-kidd3

Anyone interested in fundraising for the BHF can contact Leya by emailing bakshl@bhf.org.uk or calling 07717 541409.

Martin’s proposed schedule:

• Saturday 4th December - visiting Sherbuttgate Road & Barmby Road

• Sunday 5th December - visiting Algarth Road & The Mile

• Saturday 11th December – visiting Denison Road & The Oval

• Sunday 12th December – visiting Wold Road & Hopkin Way

• Friday 17th December – visiting All Saints Church carol service at 6.30pm

• Saturday 18th December - visiting Broadmanor & Amos Drive

• Sunday 19th December – visiting Rowley Mews and Scaife Garth

• Wednesday 22nd December – visiting Aldi car park in Robertson Close from 6-8pm

• Friday 24th December - visiting Blue Sky Nursery from 10.30am