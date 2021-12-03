THIS is the scene greeting locals on the main street through a York town this morning.

Residents in Haxby have expressed their anger and concern after they claim The Village has been re-concreted at short notice leaving people with little option other than to walk on the wet cement.

Lydia Harrison, 34, is a children and family worker who lives in Huntington though she frequently visits Haxby.

Lydia was one of the many people in Haxby who were completely unaware of the re-concreting process that was taking place.

She said: “I was going to Aroma Cafe after work. I pulled my car up outside the Memorial Hall. There were signs further up the road, but nothing where I was parked.”

As such, Lydia found her shoes covered in concrete after walking on The Village and her footprints left marks on the newly laid surface.

She said: “For a town as busy as Haxby you’d think they’d have done it overnight, not on a busy day in the run up to Christmas. It’ll cost more now to fix it properly, it feels like a massive waste of time and resources.”

She reiterated that she had not heard anything about the re-concreting and after speaking to locals of Haxby found that they hadn’t either. Some had trouble reaching their premises.

On The Press Camera Club group on Facebook, Lynnette Cammidge said: “I feel sorry for anyone that lives in Haxby. It won’t set for 24 hours and they’ve left the residents with no access to their front doors and a lot of them have no rear access.

“They’ve left a narrow, dirty access to the pub that we had to push my mum through in her wheelchair. We had to walk on the road with no signage warning motorists. It will be awful now in the dark I don’t know what the council was thinking and they’ve left no flashing lights to warn pedestrians.”

The Press has contacted the City of York Council for comment and we will add it here once we hear back.