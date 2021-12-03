A date has been set for the trial of two men charged with murder.
Curtis Turpin, 34, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, and Adam Craig Hudson, 40, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, were not asked to enter their pleas when they appeared before Leeds Crown Court.
They are alleged to have murdered Francis David McNally at Turpin's address on October 27.
Mr McNally was 35 when he died.
A trial date has been set for April 26 at Leeds Crown Court with an interim hearing set for February 25.
Both men were remanded in custody.
