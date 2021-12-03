STUDENTS from a college near York have refurbished the site's communal garden as part of the National Citizen Services (NCS) community project, through Club Doncaster Foundation.

The initiative saw level 1 Pathways to Progression students at Selby College spend a week working together to transform the college’s garden, enabling them to gain important skills such as team building, communication and leadership.

Laura Stanworth, programme leader for Pathways to Progression, said: "Despite the cold weather, the students worked tirelessly helping to paint the garden’s shed, removing weeds and planting flowers in the garden.

"The project was a fantastic way for the students to gain and build new skills whilst making an impact on the wider college community. I’m extremely proud of them for all their hard work and grateful to the local companies for their generous donations towards the garden."

Local companies Websters Timber, Jewsons, Fairfax Plant Hire, MKM Selby and Travis Perkins kindly donated equipment, plants and resources for the garden.

The students also rallied in the help of the college’s level 2 bricklaying apprentices, who designed and laid paths throughout the garden area, including the garden’s polytunnel. The art and design department also helped to create a sign for the entrance of the garden.

"Spending time outdoors or surrounded by nature is proven to benefit individuals’ physical and mental health. Thanks to the hard work of our pathways students, the garden has now been turned into a welcoming space which can be used as a breakout area for our staff and students – helping to promote positive wellbeing across the college", said Lorraine Fisher, wellbeing coordinator at Selby College.

As part of the first week of the NCS project, the pathways to progression students also enjoyed a trip out to Go Ape in Temple Newsam. They also visited Kingswood Dearne Valley Residential Centre in Doncaster - where they took part in activities such as abseiling, buggy building, indoor archery, zip wiring and a high-wire assault course.

A representative from Loud Speaker, which gives learners the tools that enable them to speak professionally and leave them confident enough to take up opportunities, also delivered a talk to the students as part of the programme.

Selby College’s Pathways to Progression programme is designed to provide students with the opportunity to develop skills and knowledge that are vital for future progression. As part of the full-time, two-year course, students are given the opportunity to complete projects that support the development of their employability skills.

NCS is a youth programme targeted at young adults aged between 16-17 years old which aims to give young people a taste of independence and equip them with essential life skills, with a high focus on developing independence and resilience.