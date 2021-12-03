RESIDENTS of York’s most festive streets have flicked the switch on this years big charity lights switch-on.

For more than two decades, Twin Pike Way, or “Twinkle” Pike Way as it has become known, has attracted visitors from far and wide to see the hundreds of twinkling lights decorating the houses and gardens in the cul-de-sac.

Visitors to the Wigginton cul de sac are being encouraged to make a donation if they enjoy the display, with all the money raised being shared this year between St Leonard’s Hospice, Breast Cancer Now and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Over the years the festive lights have raised more than £83,000 for different charities and this year the switch-on on Sunday (November 28) was attended by residents and plenty excited children hopeful that they’ll have a bumper year.

Among them was long-time resident Pamela Reed, whose granddaughter, Steph Cooper, is in charge of social media this year.

Steph said: “With Covid still around, we are aware that not everyone is carrying cash so to ensure we still raise plenty of money for our three charities, we have set up a JustGiving page for online donations.

“Every penny helps and we would love to beat our record which is £5,437.

“We missed being able to string the lights last year but we are back for 2021 and we are raising money for three amazing charities who, without donations, are unable to act and provide the service they so greatly do.

“The lights all started out back in 2000 to mark the millennium.

“I was at the first switch-on as a nine-year-old and now my own children are going along to watch.

“It didn’t take place last year because of Covid so this year is all the more special and we’re hoping to raise as much money as we can.”

If you’re not local and need to come by car, the fabulous display can be found by using the postcode YO32 2FF.

The lights will be on from 4pm to 10pm every night now until New Year’s Eve.

Each year, visitors who stop to take a look at the lights are asked to make a donation into a collection box at the end of the street and this year a QR code has been set up on the box taking people straight to the JustGiving page(justgiving.com/team/twinklepike)making it easier to donate.