A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a house fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 4.40pm yesterday (December 2) to a fire at a property in Scalby Road, Scarborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "Scarborough and Filey crews together with an officer, responded to a fire alarm activation with the fire alarm monitoring collector station unable to get a verbal response from the occupant.
"On fire crews arrival they found a microwave fire and the female occupant who had collapsed due to smoke inhalation.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, brought the woman out of the premises, while others removed the microwave into the open air and then ventilated the smoke filled premises.
"The lady was given first aid including oxygen therapy by fire crews, and she was then transported to hospital by family members."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.