SIX people have been arrested in York so far this week.
The city's police force say the York taskforce have made six arrests, including some of York's most wanted criminals.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "In York this week so far we've made six arrests, seized four cars for having no insurance.
"In addition five drivers have been reported for traffic offences.
"We have also been developing intelligence on drug dealers and patrolling anti-social behaviour hot spots.
"If you can help the task force with any information please email Ben.stevens@northyorkshire.police.Uk or call 101."
