USERS are still reporting problems accessing TV via Virgin Media.
Viewers reported problems early this morning and some channels came back on early this afternoon - but many are still missing.
The company has given an update on what caused the problem.
It said: "Engineers are on site working to restore TV services after a major power outage.
"We are currently attempting to restore more channels. As we do this, it may mean customers temporarily lose access to previously restored channels.
"We recognise this is frustrating for customers and apologise again for the inconvenience caused. We are doing everything we can to get services back as quickly as possible."
