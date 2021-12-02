EMERGENCY services were called in after a woman went in to the river Ouse in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they joined other emergency services searching the river close to Lendal Bridge at 5.42am today (December 2).
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York, Acomb and Huntington along with water rescue teams from Malton, Ripon and Selby were sent to reports of a woman in the river, on arrival the crews retrieved her from the water using a throw line."
