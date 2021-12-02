MEN will be able to meet up regularly for a chat at York's new community stadium after a men's mental health support group formed a partnership with York City Knights.
York Menfulness said that under its partnership with the rugby club, social events would now take place on the first Monday of each month at the LNER stadium, where local men could get together, have a coffee, unwind and support each other in a unique setting.
Co-founder Dan Braidley said the sessions would give men an opportunity to have a brew, meet old and new friends and, if they wished, communicate any worries they may have and receive support and advice from their peers.
He said: "The fact these sessions are in the new stadium make it slightly different and great environment to have these sessions. You don’t have to be a rugby fan to get involved!
"This is happening at a time when Menfulness is really starting to grow. We now have a range of weekly activities and recently received an endorsement from Jimmy Carr during his recent York show."
The next Knights Menfulness session will take place at 7pm on Monday and can be attended in person or via Zoom. For details visit www.yorkcityknights.com/foundation/menfulness.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.