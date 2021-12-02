A MAN was injured in a crash in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.30pm last night (December 1) to Crichton Avenue in Clifton in York after reports of a multi-vehicle accident.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a report of several vehicles involved in a crash.
"Crews provided first aid assistance to one male casualty awaiting the arrival of ambulance crews.
"The male casualty was left in the care of paramedics."
