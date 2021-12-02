MAINTAINING public access to parkland popular with dog walkers is at the heart of a plan set to be discussed in York.

As The Press previously reported, plans have been formally submitted for the conversion of York’s former psychiatric hospital Bootham Park into a 170-home retirement complex.

Back in the summer, retirement community developer Enterprise Retirement Living (ERL) said a planning application had been lodged following ‘extensive consultation’.

Now City of York councillors will consider proposals to secure public access to the grounds of the former hospital and agree an updated access lease, so that it continues to play a role at the heart of local communities.

The council say resident feedback has shaped the scheme which would result in nearly £2 million investment in public spaces in the area, with access to the grounds, and improved cycle routes being some of the many potential benefits.

In January 2020, following extensive public consultation, the council’s executive agreed to a number of priorities for the site, including:

• beneficial public use of the parkland in front of the hospital building

• improved pedestrian and cycle routes through the site as part of the city’s sustainable transport network

Since then, the council has been working closely with health partners NHS Property Services, their preferred development partner Enterprise Retirement Living Limited and the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to influence future development on the site. These have resulted in a number of agreements in line with those priorities, ensuring the site brings many public benefits, enacted if and when the development secures planning consent.

They include:

• Securing approximately £1.9 million investment in works and improvements, at no cost to the public purse, as part of the developer’s £75 million investment into the project.

• Preserved and improved pedestrian and cycle routes linking with the upgraded cycle and pedestrian route on Marygate and Scarborough Bridge.

• Public, educational and sports use of the lawns with new paths and facilities to enhance their use.

• The provision of an 11-a-side football pitch and a 7-a-side football pitch.

• Continuation of the landing place for the Air Ambulance.

• Protection and restoration of the historic boundary railings.

• The proposed development will deliver a retirement care community in the heart of the city with low carbon heating and other sustainable features.

At the meeting next week (Thursday, December 9), the council executive will be asked to authorise the establishment of the necessary legal agreements and leases to progress the project.

These agreements remain subject to planning permission being granted for Enterprise Retirement Living Limited’s plans to provide a 170 home independent living retirement community for older people.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to make their views heard throughout this project, public engagement has really helped to identify and secure the significant public benefits of the scheme.

“We know Bootham Park is of real importance to the local community and wider city which is why we have worked so hard with partners to respect its heritage and ensure it plays a key role in the city, including with public access and community facilities, for many years to come.

“Despite not owning the site, the council has worked together with local health partners to engage residents and lobby Government to influence its future development. Strong partnership working and a proactive approach to engagement has helped bring about these positive outcomes.”