A HOUSEBUILDER is supporting education workers who play a role in their communities by donating a contribution for every sale to the new home owner’s education setting.
The Education Workers Scheme, from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, grants buyers in Driffield who work at a nursery, school, college or university a £750 deposit contribution for every £25,000 they spend on their home up to £15,000.
Paul Hogan, sales director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re really proud of this scheme being piloted across our region. As the teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff who work in Driffield continue to do a brilliant job, we want to thank them in the form of some extra support."
The deposit contribution is designed to help first time buyers get onto the property ladder as well as those who already own a property to secure a brand new home for a reduced price. With every purchase using the scheme, Barratt Developments donates £200 to the purchaser's place of employment.
A total of three education professionals in Driffield have used the scheme since its launch, which has resulted in a £600 donation being contributed towards nurseries, schools, colleges and universities in the area so far.
