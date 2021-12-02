A TRAIN company that operates services through York is set to increase the number of services in time for the festive season.
TransPennine Express (TPE) is set to increase the number of trains running between Scarborough, York and Manchester Victoria/Liverpool Lime Street this month.
From Sunday, December 12, there will be a return to an hourly TPE service between Scarborough, York and Manchester Victoria following a reduction in services during the pandemic.
In addition, some peak time trains will also be extended through to Liverpool Lime Street.
Ahead of the changes, customers are advised to plan ahead and check their journey before they travel by visiting the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.
Jerry Farquharson, Service Planning Director for TransPennine Express said: “With more and more people returning to rail and the festive season just around the corner, the reintroduction of more trains between Scarborough, York and Manchester/Liverpool is great news for customers.
“Services on this route are very popular and I would encourage those intending to travel by train to plan their journeys in advance and book ahead.”
Customers can travel with confidence onboard TPE’s services with enhanced cleaning in place to keep everyone safe. Face coverings must be worn on trains and at stations (unless exempt).
For those looking to travel, tickets can be purchased online via our website or using the TPExpress App where people can pay using Apple Pay, Google Pay or PayPal.
E-tickets are also available allowing customers to use their phone instead of a paper ticket.
