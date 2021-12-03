RIPON Grammar School has been named top performing state school in the north by The Sunday Times for the ninth year running.
As reported by The Press, Fulford School is ranked at number four on The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022 list and four local schools made it in to the top ten independent secondary schools in the north - with Queen Ethelburga’s College topping the list with St Peter’s in York second and Queen Margaret’s School at Escrick and Ampleforth College at 8 and 9 respectively.
RGS head Jonathan Webb welcomed the accolade from the newspaper’s Parent Power guide, which identifies the 1,700 highest-achieving schools in the UK.
“This is a tribute to all our dedicated, hardworking students and staff who have endured one of the most demanding periods in education. I am proud of how, despite the restrictions and uncertainty imposed on us all due to the pandemic, they have risen to every challenge.
“After a truly difficult 18 months this will give our students and everyone who works at the school a real boost.”
Ripon Grammar School will continue to strive for excellence every day, he said: “We offer an exceptional all-round, holistic education, with music, drama and sport also thriving.”
He added: “Staff have created recently a pioneering new student development programme as now, more than ever, we need to ensure students gain the valuable skills, qualifications and experience outside the classroom which will prepare them well for life beyond school.”
