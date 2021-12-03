FESTIVE shoppers are being urged to support local this weekend.
Tomorrow marks this year’s Small Business Saturday, a grassroots campaign to celebrate and support independents on the high street.
Residents and visitors are being urged to get involved and take the opportunity to visit their high street.
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “Throughout York, we are fortunate to be home to a rich variety of small and independent businesses which are there because of high street heroes who have worked hard to set up and keep running businesses throughout all the lockdowns and restrictions.
"The resilience of York’s local economy has been down to the strength and collective size of independent businesses.
“They are the lifeblood of each local community, offering a range of goods and services that are vital to customers, yet the past 19 months have been extremely difficult for many of them. So please show that you appreciate their efforts over the last 19 months, and see what is available right on your doorstep to get gifts, and vouchers for Christmas presents."
Small Business Saturday UK highlights small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities.
