YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by 10 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped to 327.9 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 140 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 29,188.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 16, taking it to 440.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 372 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 88,034.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 25, taking it to 437.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 250 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 50,594.
Across the UK, a further 53,945 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 10,329,074.
