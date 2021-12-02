A MAN has been locked up for 30 months after being found guilty of numerous driving offences following a 30-mile pursuit from police in North Yorkshire reaching up to 90mph.

Sean Michael Derbyshire of Water End, Northallerton has today (December 2) been sentenced to 30 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court after he was found guilty of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving whilst disqualified.

Shortly before 1am on October 23, North Yorkshire Police officers spotted a blue Mini Cooper travelling on the Stokesley Road near Great Ayton. A check of the vehicle’s registration number raised suspicions and the officers began following the car, putting on the blue lights and indicating for the vehicle to pull over.

Upon drawing level with the car, officers spotted Derbyshire in the driving seat and again indicated for him to pull over but instead he made off at speed.

The pursuit continued for around 30 miles along the A172 with Derbyshire reaching speeds of 90mph on some roads before eventually crashing into a ditch just outside Hutton-le-Hole.

Officers spotted Derbyshire jumping into the back of the car once it had stopped in an attempt to pretend he hadn’t been driving and upon arrest gave a false name to further try and conceal his identity.

In addition to being disqualified from driving, Derbyshire was wanted for a number of offences, including theft, taking without consent and for failing to appear in court four times as well as for breaching a court order.

Derbyshire received 30 months in prison and was banned from driving for four years and three months.

North Yorkshire Police Constable Jack Dodsworth said: “Derbyshire’s actions on the night of the pursuit were completely irresponsible. He gave no thought for other road users or the safety of his passenger, putting many lives at risk.

“The fact he then tried to pretend he’d not been driving the car and give a false name shows he knew he was in the wrong and it’s unfortunate for him that we knew all too well who he was.

“Thankfully he is now off the roads and in a safe place where he can no longer cause a risk to our communities.”