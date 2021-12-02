CITY of York Council must take its culture problems seriously and “deal with them once and for all”, according to a Local Government Association (LGA) official.

Councillors were urged by Mark Edgell, a former leader of Rotherham Council, not to seek to explain away long standing issues around culture and behaviour that have dogged the council for at least a decade.

Mr Edgell was speaking as the LGA issued its first interim report on the council’s progress following a damning public interest report issued in April.

The LGA was drafted in by the council following the report, which was sparked by a £400,000 payout to former chief executive, Mary Weastell, in a meeting chaired by leader Keith Aspden.

Auditors said Cllr Aspden had a clear personal interest because Ms Weastell had filed an employment tribunal claim against him.

The LGA said it was “largely satisfied” that the council’s action and implementation plans included the right steps to tackle the council’s problems, but noted five “potential gaps” where doubts remain.

These included concerns about non-disclosure agreement policies and whether the council’s monitoring officer will be enabled to carry out her role effectively.

Mr Edgell, who has authored reports about behaviour problems at the council as far back as 2014, said that tightening up of procedures, guidance and training was welcome, but said that questions remained about whether this would change the culture at the council.

He said: “There’s an underlying issue about whether officers are enabled to give the right advice and that advice is listened to, whether some members, indeed many members, are just not following the guidance and procedures.”

Labour leader Pete Kilbane questioned whether change would happen given that Cllr Aspden remained in post following the secret payout to Ms Weastell.

Former council leader David Carr, now leader of the York Independent Group, and Liberal Democrat Tony Fisher both said issues at the council dated back years, under different political parties.

The city’s status as a three-way marginal council and its ‘strong leader’ model – rather than committee system – were cited as possible reasons.

Cllr Fisher said: “There is a culture at York that needs dealing with but it’s not new…it’s been going on for a long time and the thing is we need to put this adversarial view to one side and start to work for the people of York more constructively.

“I would actually put out an olive branch to the opposition group and all other groups to start to work more harmoniously and put, to some extent, party politics to one side, because it’s clearly been going on a long time and it needs to stop.”

Mr Edgell said: “I think the city council needs to recognise the system it’s got…it just needs to resolve these issues over long standing behaviours and cultural issues.”

Labour councillor Katie Lomas said changes needed to be made to the council’s implementation plan as a result of Mr Edgell’s report.

The LGA will continue to work with the council and issue further reports on its progress.