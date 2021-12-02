A TRIAL which involved hundreds of Yorkshire patients has shown that six Covid-19 vaccines are safe and boost immunity for people wanting boosters after having had two AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.
The world-first study, which recruited 370 volunteers at the Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, was key to shaping the UK booster programme and gives vital evidence for global vaccination efforts.
It looked at the safety, immune responses and side-effects of vaccines when used as a booster jab.
The seven vaccines trialled were AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva, Janssen and CureVac.
The side effect data showed that all seven were safe to use as a third dose, with acceptable levels of inflammatory side effects like injection site pain, muscle soreness, fatigue.
All seven also boosted levels of spike protein antibodies significantly after two doses of AstraZeneca.
Reactions vaccines were similar, with fatigue, headache, and injection site pain most often reported.
Professor Andrew Ustianowski, National Clinical Lead for the Vaccine Research Programme, said:“Heading into the winter, and due to the emergence of the Omicron, the results from the Cov-Boost study are extremely timely and of national and international importance."
