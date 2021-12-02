A POPULAR annual Christmas market returns this weekend.

The annual two-day festive market returns to Malton Market Place on Saturday and Sunday (December 4 and 5), and organisers say it’s set to be packed with seasonal treats and gifts for everyone.

Over 75 food and craft stalls will once again welcome shoppers looking to get their festive fix of cheeses, pickles, cakes, oils, cured meats, sweets, chocolates and a tipple or two as well as a wide variety of unique gifts.

Among the new stalls for 2021 will be Malton based Yorkshire Baker, promoting their delicious award-winning baked goods from the M&S Christmas range. VFC, crafters of top-quality meat-free fried chick*n, who will be serving up tempting dishes to whet the appetites of vegans and meat-eaters alike and Urban Cultures, a new business which celebrates the joy and deliciousness of growing mushrooms, where shoppers will be able to get their hands on a Grow Your Own Mushrooms kit.

Also setting up will be an array of Malton market regulars including the North Yorkshire Rotters, who will be available for advice and tips on how to reuse food waste in the home, helping with how-to’s on composting as well as hosting cookery demonstrations with chef Nigel Brown. And for an indulgent hot drink, Chocolate & Co will be on hand for all your hot chocolate needs.

As well as stalls, there will be children’s fairground rides and a festive land train which will be operating around the Market Place for all the family to enjoy.

Not only that, but shoppers will be able to take time to enjoy some live music, thanks to Charity Brass, The White Star Band and Hyde Family Jam - appearing on Saturday - and the Swinton Brass Band, The Rock Choir and Hyde Family Jam to finish off the weekend in style on Sunday.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and this Christmas, the opportunity to celebrate with friends and family will be more cherished than ever.

“We can’t wait to welcome shoppers again to the Market Place for our Christmas Market and our selection of award-winning artisan makers based in Malton are all Christmas ready too. For gifts, crafts, treats and indulgences, Malton is the only place to be.”

Entry to the Malton Christmas Market is free. For more information, please go to: visitmalton.com/malton-christmas-market