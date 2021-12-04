A LUXURY hotel in North Yorkshire is throwing a gala ball to showcase the £30m transformation under way.

Aldwark Manor Estate has been undergoing an ambitious extension and refurbishment project since it was acquired by new management and owners in mid-2019.

So far, £8m has been ploughed into phase one of the project which includes improvements to all the bedrooms, public areas and function suites.

An overall £30m is expected to be invested by completion in 2023.

The festive period has brought a natural pause to the work at the golf and spa hotel in Alne which is staging a glamorous new year’s eve gala ball to mark the next stage.

Phase two at the four-star hotel will see the unveiling of an extended and updated golf course with a stand-alone club house, complete with a bar, restaurant and further bedrooms.

In the new year, work will start on a whisky, cigar and wine-tasting room, as well as fine dining restaurant and an executive board room.

There will also be a boat house with mooring where the estate's own boat will be available to transport guests along the river while also welcoming waterside arrivals.

The latter part of 2022 will see breaking ground on a new spa and leisure complex to include a mezzanine pool overlooking the estate's 185 acres in the Vale of York, beauty treatment areas, leisure pool and gym, a conference centre and 40 new bedrooms, many with balconies and hot tubs.

Tree houses, each boasting views over the River Ure, a private hot tub and a number with space for smaller wedding ceremonies will complete the project.

Depho Estates purchased the hotel, which dates back to 1865, from London-based real estate investment company Aprirose in 2019.

Estate manager, Christopher Gitton, pictured, said: “New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to look ahead but also celebrate what we have achieved so far.

"The Aldwark guest experience is a mix of the classical, the contemporary and the quirky, underpinned by friendly yet professional service, paired with exceptional food by our accredited chef and his brigade. The 'never ordinary' theme is the perfect fit to mark the halfway point in our magnificent journey.

“We’re a classic hotel, steeped in history, but with a modern twist, and the refurbishment will build on that.

"It will help elevate the guest experience while putting Aldwark Manor Estate firmly on the map. We’re on a journey, a journey to create a destination, not just a hotel, and New Year’s Eve is where the next chapter begins.”

The Never Ordinary package starts at £750 per couple and includes an overnight stay with dinner on either December 30 or January 1, with a three-course meal.

On December 31 there will be a Champagne and canapes’ reception followed by a five- course dinner with live entertainment, dancing and fireworks, with a 'midnight munchies' cheese platter.