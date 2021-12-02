VICTORIA Wood’s biographer will be revealing hidden insights into the iconic comedian at a wine tasting evening in York tomorrow evening.

The event at the Merchant Taylors' Hall will be raising funds for Jessie's Fund, a charity set up in memory of a little York girl, Jessica George, who died of a brain tumour, aged nine.

The late comic legend Victoria Wood was patron of the fund, and her biographer Jasper Rees will be in conversation with Jessie’s mum, Lesley Schatzberger, the fund's founder, at the event.

A spokesperson said Jasper's authorised biography ‘Let’s Do It’ quickly became a best seller when it was published in October 2020, and it had just been followed by the publication of ‘Victoria Wood Unseen on TV’ – a treasure chest of her previously unpublished work.

"Victoria, who was at school with Lesley, was the charity’s patron until her untimely death in 2016, and during the conversation the audience is likely to hear something of the more private side of the iconic ‘national treasure’ ".

They said Jessie’s Fund helped severely ill children and young people with special needs through the power of music, funding music therapy projects and working in special schools and children’s hospices and hospitals.

"They have recently set up a post at York Hospital to give children access to music therapy,"they said.

They said the fund was established as a registered charity in 1995 and helps children with serious illness, complex needs, and communication difficulties through the therapeutic use of music.

"Music can provide a powerful and profound way in which children can express themselves and connect with the world around them. Our work covers all areas of the UK.

"We aim to enable children in every children’s hospice in the UK to access music therapy by establishing posts for music therapists, providing appropriate musical instruments, and offering musical training to staff."

Lesley said communication was one of the 'most basic needs' of human beings. "Many of the children we work with struggle to communicate, and some have no means to express themselves verbally at all. Music is a powerful way in which they can connect with the world around them.”

The wine tasting, guided by expert Dr Stuart Calder, takes place at 7.30pm tomorrow, Friday December 3, at York’s Merchant Taylors’ Hall.

There are still a few tickets available by calling 01904 658189 or visiting www.jessiesfund.org.uk/wine-tasting-plus/.

The event takes place in the middle of The Big Give Christmas Challenge week, which Jessie’s Fund is taking part in to raise money for its work in special schools.

Every donation made via the Big Give website - https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900001tzm3qAAA- between November 30 and noon on December 7 will be doubled.

For more information about Jessie’s Fund, go to https://jessiesfund.org.uk/about-us/, email info@jessiesfund.org.uk or telephone 01904 658189.