A FULLY-working 1930s mechanical Mickey Mouse money box thought to be one of the rarest in the world is expected to fetch thousands at auction.

The mechanical marvel, given to a North Yorkshire schoolboy who kept it until his death aged 97, is expected to make at least £10,000 when it goes under the hammer today (Friday, December 3).

The ‘fabulously rare early piece of Disney memorabilia’ was made by leading toy manufacturer Saalheimer and Strauss of Nuremberg, auctioneers said.

Victor Swain, the film-loving schoolboy was thrilled to receive the present at the time and treasured it until his death in Whitby, two years ago.

Graham Paddison, a toy specialist with Scarborough auctioneers David Duggleby, said it was the first time he had seen a Mickey Mouse version of the tin box in his career.

He said: “Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse in 1928, introducing him to the world in Steamboat Willie, the first cartoon film to have synchronised music and sound.

“It was a huge hit and Mickey became an international star.

“Saalheimer and Strauss were making a range of tinplate money boxes at the time and they secured permission to use Mickey Mouse.

“They created four variants, with slight differences in the Mickey figure. None of them were produced in large numbers and they are all incredibly rare today.

“This is the first I’ve seen in my entire career.”

The version going under the hammer today is the Type 1, depicting Mickey with folded hands.

A motto on the reverse of the money box explains how it works, reading: “If you only pull my ear, you will see my tongue appear. Place a coin upon my tongue, save your money while you’re young.”

Mr Paddison added: “It remains in full working order and is in quite astonishing condition for a tinplate novelty that is now getting on for a century old.

“Victor was apparently a natural collector who always looked after his stuff. Mickey was kept on display - but touching was not permitted.

“Just a handful of examples of this money box, or money bank as the collectors call them, have passed through auction rooms in the past few years - all of them in the United States, none in this country as far as we are aware.

“Results have ranged from $8,000 (£6,000) up to $35,670 (£26,771), a price that was achieved at an auction in Denver in March last year.”

Victor’s grandson, who was working in the US at the time, saw news coverage of an auction in America and alerted the family to how rare the money box was.

The family took it to the auctioneers for a valuation and are now selling it off.

The auction, at 12.30pm at the Vine Street Saleroom in Scarborough, is to be broadcast online with bidding available through thesaleroom.com.