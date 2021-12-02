HISTORY in the tasting - York's newest gin shop has been officially launched in a boost to independent businesses in the city.

Town crier Ben Fry was on hand to declare York Gin's shop open at York Railway Station, where the team has toiled for hours and weeks to prepare for the launch.

The outlet is part of LNER's commitment to support local businesses and give York station a more local feel, with York Gin among the first to benefit from the move.

Among those at the official launch was Cllr Ashley Mason, the Sheriff of York, who added his signature to a giant blackboard of messages from guests, staff and 'gin-tasters'.

The new premises are inside the entrance, just off Platform three, and feature the handiwork of local businesses who have helped with fixtures and fittings, and producers.

York Gin director Emma Godivala said: "It’s been a fantastic effort with local York businesses putting some heroic hours in to get the shop finished. We’re thrilled with the result - and everyone who has visited so far just loves it.

"Three of the companies we worked with have stalls at Shambles Market - PurePallets, Flower Me Up and Wigginton Nurseries. York Digital Image are on Bridge Street. And Hayward Electrical are York-based too. Diane Grayson of Harland & Co on St Saviourgate sorted the paperwork. And the staff at LNER have been and continue to be just brilliantly supportive.

"It’s great to be on York Railway Station. We’re thrilled to bits."

She added: "With the station shop, we’re catering to the particular needs of train travellers. And we’re supporting local makers too.

"So the shop has drinks, including Yorkshire beers and soft drinks, snacks including Yorkshire-made crisps and gifts for last-minute presents and souvenirs, all hand-made in York.

"And of course gin - we have our full range of gift sets, full bottles and free tasters of them all, with the expert team on hand to explain the flavours, the process and the history.”

York's town crier Ben Fry officially declared the shop open with this proclamation:

"The York Gin Station Shop is now open.

A testament to York folk working together and supporting each other.

Brilliant woodworkers, flower sellers, electricians and designers. Three have stalls at Shambles Market.

Along with the wonderful York station LNER team.

Heroes all.

This is what we can achieve when we Yorkies pull together.

This beautiful addition to York Railway Station sells our city’s gin.

But it also stocks York and Yorkshire-made drinks, snacks and gifts.

For last minute presents and souvenirs.

Gin and tonics, beers, soft drinks and nibbles for the journey.

And if you have a minute or two, enjoy a taster or three of these world-beating gins with York Gin’s famously-friendly and expert team. It’s history in the tasting.

"Open seven days a week for drinks, snacks and gifts. It would be rude to walk past and not pick up a Christmas gift!"