TWO young women say they were left suffering fits and hallucinations after being spiked with a needle in a York bar.

And police today confirmed they were investigating reports of a spiking incident in the city - and warned others to be on their guard.

Ellie Emsley and a friend, both 22 and from Easingwold, were enjoying a night out in Swinegate when they say they were targeted.

Neither noticed being spiked, but as they prepared to head home, the friend started to act strangely and foam at the mouth.

They went to hospital and as nurses were helping the women inside, Ellie started to have a fit. Both women woke up in hospital beds the next day.

Ellie said her friend also suffered hallucinations.

The pair left hospital the next morning, but hours later Ellie says she suffered a seizure and was taken back for more treatment.

The two women say tests revealed they may have been drugged - and Ellie later found a puncture wound on her back.

Sales assistant Ellie said: “This has really frightened me. We were already anxious about going out because of the rise in spiking incidents.

“We were more careful than ever. We agreed not to leave our drinks unattended and to stay together all the time.

“I haven’t been able to go out since, and I’d usually go often.

“I have no plans to go out again until the bars or police do something more about this.

“Girls and women shouldn’t have to feel this way.

“We already have enough to worry about when we’re out and now we can’t even enjoy a night out with our friends.”

North Yorkshire Police confirmed it is investigating reports of a “spiking incident” on Sunday, October 31.

A spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old female reported that she, along with another female who is also 22-years-old, were both spiked whilst on a night out at a bar on Swinegate in York.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and we ask anyone with information that could assist to come forward.”

The spokesperson added: “Please be assured that North Yorkshire Police is working closely with pubs and clubs to help tackle this worrying issue.

“We are actively encouraging premises to increase searches at entry points, and for staff to spot the signs of spiking to ensure victims receive immediate medical attention.

“We also encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking - in any form - to contact the police as soon as possible so action can be taken.

“You must also seek immediate medical attention so early tests can be carried out to establish what substance has been used - be that more alcohol, prescription or illegal drugs.”

Ellie and her friend are both now recovering from the ordeal.

“Being a young woman is hard when there are constantly stories of women going missing and other awful scenarios,” added Ellie.

“It frightens me and something needs to change to stop these situations from happening.”

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room. For advice about the spiking issue, visit www.talktofrank.com/news/spiking