POLICE have issued CCTV footage of a man officers are looking to identify after a woman in York was approached with a spray can.
The incident happened at around 5.35pm on November 11, when a man approached a woman in Nunnery Lane. As the woman turned around, the man pointed a silver spray paint can towards her face before running away.
The woman was not injured and nothing was sprayed out of the can, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are now appealing for the public's help to identify a man pictured in CCTV footage who they believe may have information about this incident.
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 3 and ask for Claire-Louise Viney. You can also email claire.viney@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210239812 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.