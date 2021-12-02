York is set for a gaming cafe in a former travel agency.
Geek Retreat, a gaming cafe and events hub, seeks to move into the former STA Travel at Low Ousegate.
The franchise-based operation is growing rapidly nationally, with its nearest venues to York in Harrogate and Bradford.
The business, founded by Stephen Walsh in Glasgow in 2013, describes itself as a ‘Geek culture’ retailer.
It offers games, trading cards, comics, t-shirts and accessories.
The company says on its website: “It was only supposed to be a fun place to play ‘geeky’ games and grab a milkshake, but it quickly turned into something far more meaningful than we ever imagined. Our customers became communities that thrived in the freedom to be themselves, revelled in the enjoyment of playing games and built long-lasting friendships.”
The company has applied to City of York Council for planning permission for new signage.
Their application said: “Principally the proposal offers a replacement to the existing advertisement and would be appropriate to the character and appearance of the conservation area and listed building.”
York’s first gaming cafe, Random Encounter, opened in Gillygate in 2017 but closed last year.
