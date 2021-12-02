CUSTOMERS have taken to the internet to vent their feelings after Virgin's TV service went off air this morning.
People subscribing to Virgin's TV services lost ITV channels mid-morning with BBC and Sky channels following shortly after.
To make things more frustrating customers trying to check their service status have found the company's website unavailable.
Down Detector, the website which logs customer complaints about web sites and services, recorded a massive spike in complaints at about 11am this morning.
Customers across the country have vented their anger.
User Jayne Guy commented: "Tv out totally, unable to ring up as the phone states all busy call back later and disconnects, yet again paying money for service cannot use."
